Home Good News

Vasena Poli gives Vizag-ites a break from boring idly

Within a short period of time, Vasena Poli attracted a huge number of people across the city.

Published: 04th December 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Varieties of millet idlys being prepared at Vasena Poli (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: From someone who hated eating idly all his childhood to successfully running a Vasena Poli store in Vizag, this post-graduate, after experimenting for more than 100 days has cracked the code for making unique idlys wrapped in vis tharaku (Bauhinia Vahilli leaves), which has become the talk of town. Ch Sudheer, founder of Vasena Poli store, was introduced to nutrient rich millets by tribals and from then he decided to change the regular recipe of the boring idly into a new dish called Vasena Poli.

Started in the year 2018 near Governor’s Bunglow in Visakhapatnam, Sudheer’s Vasena Poli is a synonym for ‘organic’. He completed his post-graduation in agriculture economics from Guntur and started his revolutionary business in Vizag with an objective of bringing 100 per cent organic food to the people of city of destiny. The menu has varieties of idlys and dosas made of a plethora of millets such as ragi (finger millet), jowar (sorghum millet), bajra (pearl millet), korra (foxtail millet), ooda (barnyard millet), aarika (kodo millet), saama (little millet), and variga (proso millet).

The batter is poured into small vistharaku leaf containers and steamed over fire. “Millets are expensive in the regular market. I get them for low price from the tribals of the neighbouring districts during the season and from Rayalaseema during offseason,” he explained.

“Senior politician and former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu’s tweet in 2021 boosted our business. Few of his friends, including BVN Rao of GMR Groups and other officials, supported me and my team in my business. BVN Rao provided us with a free stay in Delhi during our trip to Ladakh. I also had the privilege of representing Vasena Poli at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in October and cook for more than 150 IAS officers. Many of them have assured me of extending their support in the future,” expressed Sudheer.

The store not only helped Sudheer economically, but also helped in gaining contacts of people of different walks of life. One of his customer, a doctor, helped with medical process for his mother, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year.

“My mother is absolutely healthy today and is helping me run my business. In fact, she singlehandedly ran the store for 30 days while I was on a road trip to Ladakh,” he further added.

When asked about his business expansion, he said “I don’t have any plans for extending or starting another stall. I’m happy with what I have today and will continue to serve better with the existing one.”

Within a short period of time, Vasena Poli attracted a huge number of people across the city. As people become more health conscious post-covid pandemic, this millet store has gained more significance. “I felt that it had a humble and guilt-free menu with affordable prices. Focus on the organic, traditional ingredients gives it an edge over fancy dishes that other restaurants have to offer,” affirmed Karteek, a resident of Texas in USA, who was on a trip to Vizag.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
millet Vasena Poli
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp