Dream ride for migrant child who was kicked by youth for leaning on his car in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A six-year-old migrant boy, who was brutally kicked by a youth for playfully leaning on his car in Thalassery, was offered a ride for several hours by a businessman in his luxury car after seeing the video of the incident that went viral on social media.

The boy, Ganesh, belonging to a migrant worker family from Rajasthan, along with his family members, was excited to experience his first car ride.

READ HERE | Six-year-old migrant child kicked for leaning on car in Kerala's Kannur; man arrested

Ganesh and his siblings put their heads out of the sunroof of the car to get a better view of the city and expressed their happiness by shouting out loud. It was Tony Varkichan, the owner of Achayans Gold, a Kottayam-based jewellery group, who offered the boy and his family a free drive through Kozhikode city in his brand-new Carnival car.

“After the video of the six-year-old boy being brutally kicked by a young man for leaning on his car went viral on social media, we couldn’t hold back as the incident touched our hearts,” said Tony. The happiness of the boy and the family while stepping into the car was one of the most precious moments I had in my entire life, said Tony.

The child, along with his family members, reached Kozhikode city from Thamarassery on Tuesday morning and we spent several hours together in the city. They have been offered good food, clothes and financial support for the next three months. We had a plan to take the family in our car to their native place but owing to some technical issues, we had to drop the plan, he said.

Ganesh’s family members said, “W wanted to go back to our native place after the Thalassery incident.” We came to Kerala thinking that we would be able to earn money for our survival but the place has become a bit scary now, a family member said.

The incident in Thalassery happened on November 3. The accused Shihsad, of Ponnyam Palam in Kannur, kicked the six-year-old boy for leaning on his car. The video of the incident went viral on social media and even national and international media noted the incident.

