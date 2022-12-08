Home Good News

Neglected by children, aged duo from Odisha finds love, get married

Saktipada Mishra and Tejaswini Mandal after their marriage | Express

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: 70-year-old Saktipada Mishra of Gogua village in Mahakalapada block and 65-year-old Tejaswini Mandal found love at the ripe years of life and how!

Left to fend for himself by his children, septuagenarian Saktipada found love in Tejaswini after getting to know of her struggles following her husband’s demise four years back.  She was neglected by all three of her sons who left her alone in the village and went to bigger cities. She eked out a living by selling earthen pots in the village haat when Mishra met her.

Finding a partner in the mellowing years, Saktipada proposed to marry Tejaswini last week and she agreed. Both tied the nuptial knot in an austere ceremony at the village’s Jagannath temple on December 5 in presence of priests.

“She gladly accepted my proposal and we got married,” said Saktipada. The photographs and videos of the marriage have gone viral on social media and netizens are showering the couple with love and congratulatory messages.

“Saktipada did the right thing by remarrying a like-minded person. Now after the demise of Saktipada, his wife will inherit his property,” said Subash Das, a lawyer of Kendrapara.

As per sections 7 and 15 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, it is the duty of children to look after their parents. Sons have no right to mistreat or evict their parents from the house. Even a senior citizen has legal right under the law to evict adult children from the house if required.

