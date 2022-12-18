Sky is the limit for this specially-abled prodigy

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Terrible twos’ is a phrase used to describe the initial phase of a child’s development. Sixteen-year-old Shreya Mishra, was just about two, when her doting parents noticed that she was struggling with grasping information. By the time she turned three, Shreya was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder, which causes intellectual and physical disabilities.

That shy little girl, however, has evolved into an ace national classical dancer today. Two weeks ago, she bagged Shresth Divyang Balika award in the individual excellence category from the Centre. Years of struggle paid off as she received an award from President Droupadi Murmu on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in New Delhi. Shreya, who excels in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam, has performed on at least 45 stages across the country. That’s not all, she has been honoured with Natya Urvasi and Nartana Bala titles for her remarkable talent. Performing ‘Mahisasura Mardini’ at a mega online event by International Carnatic Musicians and Dancers Association to create 10 world records in various classical dance forms added another feather to her cap.

Fighting out the odds

Shreya happens to be the first-born of Srikakulam-based Sivaprasad Mishra and Padmavathi Mahapatro. The couple’s world came crumbling down when they learnt about the disability. They have been running from pillar to post for her treatment across the country until today.

While Sivaprasad left his government teacher job in Odisha, Padmavathi gave up her job to become a mentor and escort for Shreya. However, a turning point came in the couple’s life when they observed 5-year-old Shreya shaking her leg to music. It was then, Padmavathi decided to not let the disability deter Shreya’s dance talent.

They decided against sending her to a special school. Shreya studied at St Joseph’s School, Parlakhemundi in Odisha till class 7. She finished the rest of her schooling at Vignan School in Pathapatnam.

Moreover, the couple sent Shreya to dance classes. Padmavathi travelled at least 120 km every three days in a week from Pathapatnam to Srikakulam to ensure Shreya’s dreams are not shattered. However, the pandemic compounded the trouble for Shreya’s mother. But she didn’t lose hope.

Determined Padmavati ensured Shreya took online training from Archana Ushasri from Vadlapudi in the Visakhapatnam district. Speaking to TNIE, Shreya Mishra’s parents said, “This is a proud moment for us. All our hardships in wandering the hospitals for treatment as well as getting admissions in schools for her education over the past 16 years have been paid off with this award. Every special child has a latent talent either in studies, sports or other activities. We have to ensure they get to live like a normal child. Though they take time to showcase their talent, they end up fighting all their odds to live their dreams.”

