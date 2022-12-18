Tech the way for youths of Swabhiman Anchal

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: Till five years back, computer education was an alien concept for the people of Malkangiri’s erstwhile cut-off region where even the basic amenities were a distant dream. Things have changed since Gurupriya bridge opened in 2018 which mainstreamed the cut-off region, now Swabhiman Anchal. People’s access to health and social security has become easier and youths who were earlier soft targets of Maoists, are now being diverted towards education and skilling.

Taking a step forward, the district administration and Border Security Force (BSF) have now started extending computer education to youths in the area. BSF has set up a computer skill development centre at its operating base at Jantapai in collaboration with the district administration. Twenty youths of Jantapai and nearby areas have enrolled for computer training at the centre which has five computers. Two BSF personnel are imparting both theory and practical classes to the youths.

Collector Vishal Singh said basic computer knowledge is an absolute requirement for students and youths in the current times. “ The initiative has been taken on a pilot basis and in the coming days more such centres will be established to further reach out to the locals in the remotest parts of the district,” he said, adding that this is the first such collaboration between the administration and BSF.

BSF officers added that computer education will open up new avenues of education and employment for the Swabhiman Anchal youths. They will be able to fill up forms of various educational institutions, and courses and know about job offers once they become acquainted with the use of computers and the internet. “Under the guidance of the BSF, the youths will gain expertise in computer skills and they will be able to get jobs like data entry operators, typists, and others,” an officer added.

Students of schools having computer labs can also visit the centre to enhance their computer skills. Although upper primary and high schools in the Swabhiman Anchal have computer labs, the internet has remained patchy.

“We have got an overwhelming response from the youths and students of Swabhiman Anchal. Every day, training is being provided to them between 3 pm and 6 pm. As the response is very encouraging, the centre remains open even on Sundays,” said the BSF officer.

TRAINING ON

Basic operating software - microsoft word, excel, powerpoint

Training tenure - 3 months

Number of youths undergoing training - 20

