Home Good News

Tech the way for youths of Swabhiman Anchal

Taking a step forward, the district administration and Border Security Force (BSF) have now started extending computer education to youths in the area.

Published: 18th December 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Officials at the computer training centre at Jantapai under Malkangiri district. (Photo | Express)

Officials at the computer training centre at Jantapai under Malkangiri district. (Photo | Express)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Till five years back, computer education was an alien concept for the people of Malkangiri’s erstwhile cut-off region where even the basic amenities were a distant dream. Things have changed since Gurupriya bridge opened in 2018 which mainstreamed the cut-off region, now Swabhiman Anchal. People’s access to health and social security has become easier and youths who were earlier soft targets of Maoists, are now being diverted towards education and skilling.

Taking a step forward, the district administration and Border Security Force (BSF) have now started extending computer education to youths in the area. BSF has set up a computer skill development centre at its operating base at Jantapai in collaboration with the district administration. Twenty youths of Jantapai and nearby areas have enrolled for computer training at the centre which has five computers. Two BSF personnel are imparting both theory and practical classes to the youths.

Collector Vishal Singh said basic computer knowledge is an absolute requirement for students and youths in the current times. “ The initiative has been taken on a pilot basis and in the coming days more such centres will be established to further reach out to the locals in the remotest parts of the district,” he said, adding that this is the first such collaboration between the administration and BSF.

BSF officers added that computer education will open up new avenues of education and employment for the Swabhiman Anchal youths. They will be able to fill up forms of various educational institutions, and courses and know about job offers once they become acquainted with the use of computers and the internet. “Under the guidance of the BSF, the youths will gain expertise in computer skills and they will be able to get jobs like data entry operators, typists, and others,” an officer added.

Students of schools having computer labs can also visit the centre to enhance their computer skills. Although upper primary and high schools in the Swabhiman Anchal have computer labs, the internet has remained patchy.

“We have got an overwhelming response from the youths and students of Swabhiman Anchal. Every day, training is being provided to them between 3 pm and 6 pm. As the response is very encouraging, the centre remains open even on Sundays,” said the BSF officer.

TRAINING ON

 Basic operating software - microsoft word, excel, powerpoint
 Training tenure - 3 months
 Number of youths undergoing training - 20

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
computer education basic amenities BSF
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp