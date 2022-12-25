Home Good News

Defied all odds to add wings to his start-up

While pursuing computer science engineering, he carved a path of success by choosing to become an entrepreneur.

Published: 25th December 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Johnny Basha, the Founder and CEO of Study Comrade

Johnny Basha, the Founder and CEO of Study Comrade.

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Neither lack of family support nor fear of career change deter this 21-year-old youngster from nurturing his dream of entrepreneurship. Taking challenges in strides and overcoming all obstacles, he has proved that passion to succeed can defy all the odds.

Johnny Basha, the Founder and CEO of Study Comrade, has always been inclined towards business since childhood. While pursuing computer science engineering, he carved a path of success by choosing to become an entrepreneur. Basha, who hails from Chittoor, believes, “You are never too young to start an empire and never too old to create a new dream.”

For the uninitiated, Study Comrade is a start-up that encourages peer learning. “It all started with the idea of building career along with friends. Study Comrade is a platform for students to learn from professionals, track their progress as well as allows to have interactive sessions with peers,” says Johnny Basha. “It introduces the co-learning friendly packages to enhance student’s learning abilities and keep them interested throughout the course.” The start-up, which was launched in December last year, has workspaces at Soft Tech Parks of India in Vijayawada and  RGUKT, RK Valley. It has trained over 1,000 students just in a year.  

The 21-year-old conceived the idea after peer learning in virtual mode became difficult during his CAT coaching. Basha was in his second year of engineering when he started conceptualising about the start-up. And just in a year, he floated his first company. Basha has won accolades for his determination to follow his dream. Receiving ‘the Youngest Entrepreneur Award’ this year from the Indian Achievers Forum has added another feather to his cap.

Countering challenges
However, Basha had to face a slew of challenges. Born into a middle class family, the young entrepreneur had to struggle initially. Financial crisis though posed a major hurdle, the encouragement and never-ending support of his family made him stronger and kept him going.

Despite being offered `60 lakh to sell his idea to an existing company, Basha refused to compromise.
It is this perseverance in the face of adversity that has helped him being recognised by  Startup India.
“This has led to my dream of becoming a TEDx speaker in future and get into the list of Forbes 30 under 30,” Basha asserted.

Expanding business
Speaking on expanding his business, the 21-year-old said that raising a series of funds within a year while expanding tutorial points in the next three months, and launching Artificial Intelligence with the best features with great user experience are his key focus.

In a message to the aspiring youths, Johnny Basha says, “Commitment and hard work are the keys to success. You need to be good at everything, just focus on your passion and keep adding life to it. As students, it is our responsibility to empower the country through our exceptional works. It’s neither too late nor too early to start anything big.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
entrepreneurship Johnny Basha Study Comrade CAT coaching
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp