Kesar comeback: Kashmir's expensive spice doubles after success of NSM

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

J&K : In Kashmir, per hectare yield of saffron or kesar – the world’s most expensive spice – has more than doubled from 1.88 kg (in 2010) to 5.20 kg (in 2022) after the successful implementation of National Saffron Mission (NSM).

The Rs 400.11-crore project was introduced by Union Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperation

in 2010 to boost production and mitigate the sufferings of saffron growers in the Valley.

The total area under saffron cultivation had declined to about 3,700 hectares from the 5,700 hectares in 1996.

Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal Director of Agriculture (Kashmir), told this newspaper that the NSM was launched after consistent fall in production was recorded. “It was also meant to improve overall productivity of saffron and enhance its quality.”

The major components of NSM included rejuvenation of existing saffron patches, improving soil health by integrated methods of nutrition, pest and disease control (INM, IPM and IDM practices), bettering irrigation system as well as enhancing post-harvest handling mechanisation.

Saffron is the world’s most expensive spice. And per kg of saffron is being sold in the market between Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 3.5 lakh. In the Valley, saffron is cultivated in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, parts of central Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar. It is also cultivated in Kishtwar, Jammu.

This year, farmers are happy due to the increase clocked. A saffron grower of Pampore, Ghulam Mohammad said by the grace of Almighty, the saffron production was better this year as compared to last year due to favourable weather conditions. “The rainfall happened at the proper time and it led to better yield,” he said. “Due to continuous drought-like situations since 2014, the saffron yield had decreased but since last year, it is again picking up”.

The harvest spans between October 15 and November 20. The saffron flowers are thrice plucked during the month-long exercise. About 36,000 families are associated with saffron in the Valley. Kashmir Saffron Grower Association President, Abdul Majeed Wani said since the introduction of NSM, every saffron farmer has got the desired incentives. “We have been made aware about new technology adopted by Agriculture University and the Agriculture authorities – under the NSM,” he said.

The Director of Agriculture Iqbal said that after the introduction of NSM in 2010, which included rejuvenation of land, integrated management and micro irrigation, there was gradual increase in yield of saffron. “We have been able to rejuvenate 2,598 hectares of land, mostly in Pulwama, out of 3,815 hectares of land with record production,” he said.

According to Director of Agriculture, NSM led to annual yield of saffron crossing 18.05 metric tonnes in 2020 – for the first time in 10 years. This year, the production is expected to break more records.

According to experts, since Kashmir’ does not have monsoon, in May-June period, the size of corn gets reduced but with consistent snowfall in winters in the Valley from the last few years, the soil moisture persists. They said due to micro irrigation, water subsists but water deficiency still remain a concern.

NSM intends to provide fillip to water deficiency through the age-old solution of water pumps.

Under NSM, 122 deep production wells for drip irrigation with sprinkler systems were to be set up in the Valley. The sprinkler system would augment the water supply for the saffron crop at its critical stages.

The growers’ representative said the proposed irrigation system is yet to catch up fully, as a result of which the farmers still depend on rain.He said once the drip irrigation system is completed in the saffron fields, it would yield a further increase in the yield as “farmers will get alternative irrigation facilities as till now farmers are dependent on rain for irrigation”.

The Spice Park/IIKSTC has been set up under National Saffron Mission at Dussu Pampore with an aim to provide scientific post-harvest handling practices like Stamen Separation, Drying and Grading; enforce adoption of quality standards and fix the price based on Quality grades at farm gate level; end menace of spurious saffron and adulteration, carry out regular evaluation and branding [Geographic Indication (GI)] of saffron,” Director Agriculture said. Besides, GI tagging of saffron was started by the government in July 2020 to promote saffron in national and international markets.

J&K : In Kashmir, per hectare yield of saffron or kesar – the world’s most expensive spice – has more than doubled from 1.88 kg (in 2010) to 5.20 kg (in 2022) after the successful implementation of National Saffron Mission (NSM). The Rs 400.11-crore project was introduced by Union Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperation in 2010 to boost production and mitigate the sufferings of saffron growers in the Valley. The total area under saffron cultivation had declined to about 3,700 hectares from the 5,700 hectares in 1996. Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal Director of Agriculture (Kashmir), told this newspaper that the NSM was launched after consistent fall in production was recorded. “It was also meant to improve overall productivity of saffron and enhance its quality.” The major components of NSM included rejuvenation of existing saffron patches, improving soil health by integrated methods of nutrition, pest and disease control (INM, IPM and IDM practices), bettering irrigation system as well as enhancing post-harvest handling mechanisation. Saffron is the world’s most expensive spice. And per kg of saffron is being sold in the market between Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 3.5 lakh. In the Valley, saffron is cultivated in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, parts of central Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar. It is also cultivated in Kishtwar, Jammu. This year, farmers are happy due to the increase clocked. A saffron grower of Pampore, Ghulam Mohammad said by the grace of Almighty, the saffron production was better this year as compared to last year due to favourable weather conditions. “The rainfall happened at the proper time and it led to better yield,” he said. “Due to continuous drought-like situations since 2014, the saffron yield had decreased but since last year, it is again picking up”. The harvest spans between October 15 and November 20. The saffron flowers are thrice plucked during the month-long exercise. About 36,000 families are associated with saffron in the Valley. Kashmir Saffron Grower Association President, Abdul Majeed Wani said since the introduction of NSM, every saffron farmer has got the desired incentives. “We have been made aware about new technology adopted by Agriculture University and the Agriculture authorities – under the NSM,” he said. The Director of Agriculture Iqbal said that after the introduction of NSM in 2010, which included rejuvenation of land, integrated management and micro irrigation, there was gradual increase in yield of saffron. “We have been able to rejuvenate 2,598 hectares of land, mostly in Pulwama, out of 3,815 hectares of land with record production,” he said. According to Director of Agriculture, NSM led to annual yield of saffron crossing 18.05 metric tonnes in 2020 – for the first time in 10 years. This year, the production is expected to break more records. According to experts, since Kashmir’ does not have monsoon, in May-June period, the size of corn gets reduced but with consistent snowfall in winters in the Valley from the last few years, the soil moisture persists. They said due to micro irrigation, water subsists but water deficiency still remain a concern. NSM intends to provide fillip to water deficiency through the age-old solution of water pumps. Under NSM, 122 deep production wells for drip irrigation with sprinkler systems were to be set up in the Valley. The sprinkler system would augment the water supply for the saffron crop at its critical stages. The growers’ representative said the proposed irrigation system is yet to catch up fully, as a result of which the farmers still depend on rain.He said once the drip irrigation system is completed in the saffron fields, it would yield a further increase in the yield as “farmers will get alternative irrigation facilities as till now farmers are dependent on rain for irrigation”. The Spice Park/IIKSTC has been set up under National Saffron Mission at Dussu Pampore with an aim to provide scientific post-harvest handling practices like Stamen Separation, Drying and Grading; enforce adoption of quality standards and fix the price based on Quality grades at farm gate level; end menace of spurious saffron and adulteration, carry out regular evaluation and branding [Geographic Indication (GI)] of saffron,” Director Agriculture said. Besides, GI tagging of saffron was started by the government in July 2020 to promote saffron in national and international markets.