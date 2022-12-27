English in American accent to be taught in Kakinada govt schools

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A module to officially implement the Readiness Initiative for Situational English (RISE) programme at government high schools in Kakinada district was launched on Monday.

As part of the initiative, a group of 12 experts under the guidance of GV Prasad, the english teacher from Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School, will teach students to speak English in American accent. It may be recalled that the group of students who had won over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with their ability to speak in accented English were trained by Prasad.

After a video of the children interacting with Jagan had gone viral, several people living abroad came forward to sponsor their higher education.

Following the success of Prasad’s initiative to teach his students accented English, the district collector had invited him to design a similar programme for all government high schools in the district. A trial run of the RISE programme was conducted at 34 schools under Tuni constituency in July this year.

American accent to be taught in modules

The team has recently shifted its focus to Kakinada urban and rural mandals. After launching the module at Spandana Hall in the city, district collector Kritika Shukla interacted with the students and their trainers. She also lauded the children for their progress in speaking English fluently.

Later, the collector held a review of the project and its results.

The 75-page module for RISE consists 34 topics aimed at helping students to speak in American accent English through activities like storytelling, general announcements, as well as while seeking permission for something and providing information over the phone. The module also has songs from English movies that could improve the students’ ability of speaking the language fluently.

