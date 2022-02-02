STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man drives burning lorry to safety; Rahul Gandhi salutes his 'courage and foresight'

As the lorry rolled around on the ground, Shaji managed to empty the rice straw load and avoid a major mishap.

Shaji Varghese

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kodenchery's 'Shaji Pappan' is gaining attention on social media after his timely intervention to avert a major fire tragedy.

Rahul Gandhi MP has congratulated Shaji Varghese, who is fondly called 'Shaji Pappan' in his village near Kozhikode on Sunday. 

Shaji, a resident of the area made his heroic entry when a panicked lorry driver stayed helpless after a load of rice straw on the goods carrier caught fire from an electrical line around 12.30 p.m. Shaji jumped into the vehicle and drove to a nearby ground to save the town from the possible explosion. As the lorry rolled around on the ground, Shaji managed to empty the rice straw load and avoid a major mishap. The video of Shaji emptying the load which had caught fire had gone viral on social media. 

Rahul Gandhi in his appreciation letter said "Your presence of mind that averted a major tragedy and you deserve praise. I salute your courage and foresight. Such selfless acts are uniting us as a community. With this timely intervention, you inspired many to act at times of crisis", said Rahul in the letter. The MP also wished him success in his future charity activities.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Praveen Kumar handed over the letter to Shaji Varghese at his residence in Kodancherry. DCC General Secretary Babu Paikattil, Block Congress President PC Mathew and Constituency Congress President Sunny Kappatmala were also present.

Shaji Varghese has been working as a heavy vehicle driver in different places for over 25 years. Shaji had arrived at the accident spot to deliver food to his friend.  Shaji got the nickname 'Shaji Pappan' from his friends about seven years ago after he participated in local rescue and relief activities.

