Madhya Pradesh: Government school teacher donates retirement benefits worth Rs 40 lakh to poor students

Published: 02nd February 2022 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By PTI

PANNA: A teacher of a government primary school has donated all the money from his employee provident fund and gratuity worth Rs 40 lakh to poor students on the day of his retirement after 39 years of service in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district.

Vijay Kumar Chansoriya made the announcement at a programme organised by his colleagues to honour him on his last day at work at a primary school in Khandia on Monday.

“With the consent of my wife and children, I have decided to donate all my provident fund and gratuity money to the school for poor students.

No one can lessen suffering in the world, but we should do whatever good we can,” Chansoriya said at the event.

Speaking to reporters later, the retired teacher said, “I have struggled a lot. I operated a rickshaw and sold milk to complete my studies. I became a teacher in 1983.”

Chansoriya said both his sons were working and his daughter was married.

"I came across poor students who lived in deprivation and donated for them. I saw their happiness whenever I helped them. My children are already settled and I decided to donate all my provident fund and gratuity money worth Rs 40 lakh,” he said.

The educator's wife Hemlata and daughter Mahima said the entire family had supported his decision.

