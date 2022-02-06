The Midas touch: Differently-abled TN teen scripting history, with right hand!

Bagalavan Perier B By

PUDUCHERRY: As you enter R Venkatasubramanian’s asbestos-roofed house in Kombakkam, you will not miss the ‘Wall of Fame’, adorned with numerous medals, trophies and awards. What catches the eye is his photographs with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hung at the centre of the wall. These priceless mementos celebrate every milestone in his life that is marked by dedication and determination.

Born with a congenital disorder, the 18-year-old does not have the left forearm. It never posed an obstacle for him. Since childhood, he practised a range of sports and art forms, starting from playing keyboard to karate and badminton. And today, he is a proud two-time national award winner.

Since his childhood, Venkatasubramanian faced discrimination for his disability. Nothing crippled him, he made every negative comment a stepping stone. Most people around him hesitated to help him, but a few gave a helping hand. They trusted his willpower.

In 2020, he received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his exceptional achievements in the field of scholastic from the Government of India. Later, on December 3, 2021, he received the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities presented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. “I received both the awards from the President and was later greeted by the Prime Minister in New Delhi,” said Venkatasubramanian with pride.

P Balasubramanian, his former school principal and retired assistant commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools, is proud of him. “I remember him as a student with confidence and always surrounded by friends. Venkatasubramanian is popular among students and faculty for his achievements. His parents support him and I believe that he will achieve more in future due to his self-esteem and humbleness,” he said.

Venkatasubramanian completed all 10 levels of Abacus, and two grades in playing keyboard. He has participated in State and national-level Karate tournaments and bagged third position in State-level games twice. He also performs Yoga in different competitions. At present, he is practising badminton and dreams of representing India in international tournaments.

Beyond these, he also finds time to get involved in social works. Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Puducherry State Co-ordinator S Adhavan said, “Eight years ago, he came with me to Sevagram in Maharashtra, where followers and persons associated with Mahatma Gandhi conducted a meeting. He was the youngest among the participants. Recently, he coordinated two Covid-19 vaccination camps, in which around more than hundred people got jabbed. Financial issues are a major drawback for people like Venkatasubramanian. If the Central and State governments give some special stipend for differently-abled persons with special talents, they would definitely accomplish more in life.”

Venkatasubramanian lives with his parents. His father, Ramorthy alias Vaithianathan, is a car driver and the only breadwinner in the family. His mother, R Jayapratha, is a homemaker and takes care of her child. They spend a major amount of their savings for his training and other expenses.

Jayapratha is all smiles. “He wanted to learn cycling, but my husband thought he will get hurt. I taught him cycling. He struggled a lot, but soon managed to master it. Later, I taught him to ride scooters and now he rides an electric scooter, modified for him by changing the brake system as per his convenience,” she added.

When asked about education, he said, “I am currently pursuing a five-year integrated post-graduation course in Sociology at Pondicherry University. I want to become a civil service officer. One day, I will represent our nation in international badminton tournament and will win more medals,” stated Venkatasubramanian with a heart full of hope and diligence.

He was recently honoured with a State award for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, 2021, by the UT government for outstanding individual performance as a Best Creative Child with Disabilities.

He refuses to be disabled in spirit. Life isn’t a cakewalk, but he pushes hard to reach his goals.