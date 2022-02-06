STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSRTC’s energy efficient e-vehicle ‘buggy cart’, a hit with bus passengers

Published: 06th February 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station being driven on the electric cart to their respective platforms (Photo| EPS/R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘buggy cart’ ride launched earlier this year at the MGBS is getting a good response from passengers. The energy efficient e-vehicle is similar to a golf cart and can seat 12 passengers. On average, it helps about 2,000 people, along with their luggage, reach their respective platforms in MGBS from CBS (Central Bus Station) at Gowliguda.

According to officials, the cart was introduced as part of the TSRTC’s endeavour to improve services for passengers at Hyderabad’s major station, also called Imlibun station. Following requests, the TSRTC management decided to offer free service of this batteryoperated cart to reduce the strain on travellers reaching the station along with their luggage by foot.

While the cart if free for anyone to use, senior citizens, physically-challenged and pregnant women get priority. This cart was manufactured by the Bengaluru-based Maini Group. “It is similar to those being operated at the airport. Depending on the response, the Corporation may introduce more carts. Currently, it makes 130 to 150 trips in the CBS, dropping people at their platforms,” informed an official working at MGBS.

Being touted as the brainchild of the TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, the cart operates between 6 am and 10 pm and covers a distance of 30 to 50 metres in the premises of the bus station, considered to be one of the India’s major and busiest stations. A single trip takes an average of five minutes and two drivers work in 8-hour shifts.

“The vehicle’s battery is efficient and we charge overnight at the garage,” said the official, explaining how this evehicle is contributing for smooth transfer of passengers, without emitting any pollution. “I was surprised to see this vehicle. I came to know that it’s free and for the first time I was able to reach platform with ease,” said N Ramamurthy, a passenger from Karimnagar.

TAGS
Buggy cart MGBS TSRTC Maini Group
