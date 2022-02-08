STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet PP Jacob -- Kochi’s mosquito vigilante

The shopkeepers and autorickshaw drivers of the area said there has been a decrease in the mosquito population in the area ever since Jacob started his intervention.
 

P P Jacob sprays insecticide in an open drainage during one of his morning walks in Palluruthy | Albin Mathew

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: PP Jacob, a retired employee from Cochin Port Trust’s fire service department, is a one-man army fighting against the mosquito menace in his area. While going for his morning walks, Jacob, who hails from Palluruthy, carries a hand pump and sprays insecticides in the open drainages along the way to kill mosquitoes.

“It has just been a month since I began spraying insecticides. Many of my close friends complained about the mosquito menace in the area. I found it to be social service,” said Jacob. 

He revisits hotspots to spray the mosquito repellent weekly. “Earlier, mosquitoes were present only in the evening hours. Now it’s there all the time. Something has to be done,” said Jacob. The 62-year-old bought the spraying gear and insecticides using his own money. 

“It cost me nearly Rs 4,000 to buy the chemicals and equipment. After seeing my activity, a few people came forward to help me and bought me insecticides,” said the 62-year-old.

Jacob walks and sprays mosquito repellants for two hours in the morning daily. Gradually, people started making calls to him, requesting to come and spray repellant in their locality. 

“This is the least I can do for society. Autorickshaw drivers and shopkeepers approached me initially,” he said. 

“I aim to set an example for the younger generation. Instead of wasting money on luxuries, they should spend on initiatives that will solve social issues,” he added.

People appreciate his work, and have come forward to help him. But he insists they only pay for the repellant. On request, he provides free sanitisation at houses and offices too.

