STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

NRI teen girl invents problem-based learning to helps kids

“I saw my parents testing lead levels in water at home and the process was tedious, unreliable and expensive,” she said.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gitanjali Rao, a child prodigy and inventor, said the cause of her success was her community, a supportive environment as well as the focus on problem-based learning in schools.

Speaking at the Diaspora Diplomacy speaker series, organised by the US Mission in India, the 16-year-old talked about her experiences, her thought processes as well as her upcoming inventions. Gitanjali, an Indian-origin student from the US, is an accomplished inventor, having come to the forefront with Tethys, a device that detects lead levels in water and transmits the information over Bluetooth.

“I saw my parents testing lead levels in water at home and the process was tedious, unreliable and expensive,” she said. She decided to find a solution after learning about the Flint Water Crisis, where the residents had to line up just to access potable water.

Rao has also worked on numerous other inventions, aiming to work on at least one every year. “I want to be a change-maker and have an impact on society. I can’t limit my start to one particular moment because it was a series of moments and an ongoing effort to come up with ideas and solutions for world problems.

Not just any solutions, but simple solutions to complicated problems,” she elaborated. Her ideas and inventions include a device to diagnose opiate addictions, Kindly, a cyberbullying filter, and most recently, a way to detect photo alterations on social media platforms to help boost the confidence of teenagers and reduce rates of depression.

“I am where I am because of my community. I’ve always grown in a supportive environment and have had a supportive family and school,” she said. 

‘Simpler approach to learning must’

Further , Gitanjali Rao said schools need to be geared up towards problem-based learning. “We’ve forgotten the real purpose of schools, which is to prepare us for real life. Everyone is so caught up in scoring good marks, preparing for exams, but we need a more simplistic approach to learning and thinking,” she said, giving the example of her computer technician class exam in high school.

“It wasn’t a written exam, I was supposed to take apart a laptop and put it together and I was awarded marks based on that,” she said, adding that children need an environment that fosters and encourages growth, and has less emphasis on stigmatising failure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NRI problem-based learning
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp