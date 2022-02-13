Doctor in Odisha launches ‘One Rupee’ service for poor

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After opening ‘One Rupee’ clinic for treatment of poor and underprivileged people a year back in Burla, Dr Shankar Ramchandani on Saturday launched ‘One Rupee’ medicine service to mark the first anniversary of the facility. Under it, medicines will be distributed at just Rs 1 to the needy patients who come to him for consultation.

An assistant professor in the medicine department at VIMSAR, Dr Ramchandani said both the clinic and medicine service are a part of his long standing desire to provide free treatment to the poor and underprivileged beyond his duty hours. The clinic has been operating at the Kacha Market in Burla town from 7 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 7 pm.

