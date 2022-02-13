STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Doctor in Odisha launches ‘One Rupee’ service for poor

Under it, medicines will be distributed at just Rs 1 to the needy patients who come to him for consultation.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

‘One Rupee’ clinic for treatment of poor and underprivileged people

‘One Rupee’ clinic for treatment of poor and underprivileged people

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After opening ‘One Rupee’ clinic for treatment of poor and underprivileged people a year back in Burla, Dr Shankar Ramchandani on Saturday launched ‘One Rupee’ medicine service to mark the first anniversary of the facility. Under it, medicines will be distributed at just Rs 1 to the needy patients who come to him for consultation.

An assistant professor in the medicine department at VIMSAR, Dr Ramchandani said both the clinic and medicine service are a part of his long standing desire to provide free treatment to the poor and underprivileged beyond his duty hours. The clinic has been operating at the Kacha Market in Burla town from 7 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 7 pm. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Rupee Medicine Underprivileged
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp