Nurturing a green dream

In 2017, Delhi-based interior designer Garima Tiwari (29) visited a nursery to pick up plants for a client. The visit ended with her buying a few plants for herself. Even though Tiwari grew up in a house with a garden outside, she had never thought of getting plants at her apartment in Kalkaji. That day, she walked out of the nursery oblivious to the fact that she was only getting started to nurture a green thumb. Four years later, Tiwari calls herself a proud plant parent. “My flat is like an indoor nursery now,” shares Tiwari, who frequently posts about her hobby on Instagram through a micro-blog @the.green.arena.

Just like Tiwari, many Delhiites have successfully converted spaces in their homes into green havens by having designated spaces for plants. The time spent looking after and nurturing their “plant babies” provides a sense of calm and comfort to these individuals.

Therapeutic gains

A number of reports state that gardening has a positive impact on one’s mental health; it can reduce stress and calm an individual. Gardening has helped Tiwari unwind after work. It has also given her a creative edge, something that she misses in her job. “Even though I am an interior designer, it is more or less a corporate job, and tiring. There isn’t much creativity involved. Gardening is the polar opposite to that. It takes me away from the diktats of work. It has also helped me appreciate nature,” she says.

Explaining the reason behind the therapeutic benefits of gardening, Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis Mental Healthcare Programme, shares, “Gardening is a mindful experience. You are doing something in which the sense of smell and touch are involved. Then you also develop a sense of mastery, which gives you pleasure. You are more exposed to the outdoors. There is a joy associated with it, which creates a positive experience for an individual.”

Gurugram-based angel investor, Prasad NP (50), shares that plants have been a constant presence in his life. With over 300 plants—his collection varies from a simple money plant to exotic plants like cacti, succulents, etc.,—at his home, Prasad mentions that the activity has taught him some key life lessons. “Gardening teaches you a lot of patience. Growing a plant from a seed won’t happen in a day. Once that seed blooms into a flower, it is a very different feeling.” Prasad also says that the activity of gardening has helped his family bond better. “When my daughter first saw the tomatoes growing on our balcony, she was exhilarated,” he says. Prasad has been blogging about his plant journey on Instagram though

@desi_peepul.

Intensive journey

Given the time and effort it takes to create a green collection, most people end up building an emotional bond with their plants. Consequently, it is common practice among plant parents to speak to their plants. Ravinder Kaur (52), a homemaker from Rohini has been nurturing a variety of plants for the last five years. From vegetables to exotic flowers, her sprawling verandah hosts over 85 plants, both big and small. “If one is feeling low, they must speak to plants. It is said plants listen to what you say to them. If you speak to them nicely, and treat them like your own children, your plants will prosper,” shares Kaur.

Taking care of plants might seem like a Herculean task, but Tiwari affirms that it isn’t so. “The more attention you pay, the more prodding you do, the more you are going to ruin the plant,” comments Tiwari.

A balancing act

Even though plants may play a vital role in the lives of those who are interested in gardening, Dr Samir Parikh says that an activity like reading, exercising, gardening, or colouring, cannot substitute other integral things in life. “Gardening or any other hobby for that matter can’t substitute friends, work, or any kind of medical treatment. It can enhance your well-being and extend a sense of positivity but not act as a substitution,” he says.