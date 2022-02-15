Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Businessman Naushad Sheikh has built a temple spending nearly Rs 42 lakh from his pocket at Maheshbathan in Jharkhand’s Dumka. Sheikh, who is also the Up-Pramukh of Ranishwar Block, says he has respect for all religions and he is influenced by Lord Krishna.

Asked why he built the temple despite being a Muslim, Sheikh said there is only one God for all. Therefore, it hardly matters whether one worships in a temple, mosque or church.

Since most people living in the area are Hindus, he thought of building a temple. During the ‘pran-pratishtha’ of the temple on Monday, people from all communities gathered to witness the auspicious moment.

The 55-year-old revealed it all happened after he visited a temple at Mayapur in West Bengal.

“I had gone to visit the temple of Lord Krishna over there. God himself came to my dreams and told me he was present in the village, and directed me to establish him by building a temple.” After his return, he laid the foundation for the temple in 2019 and started building it.

“I completed the construction in three years and ‘pran-pratishta’ of the idol was done on Monday,” he added.

Sheikh said he had been upset because in the village, people worshipped Lord Krishna in the form of ‘Parthasarthi’ under the open skies.

The ‘pran-pratishtha’ was performed by 150 Brahmins as per Hindu customs and women drummers were called from Kolkata.

Local residents are happy that Sheikh has built a temple despite being a Muslim.

“It is commendable that Nushad Sheikh has built a temple at the place where puja was performed every year under the open skies,” said Hamid Ansari, a local resident. Sangeeta Kumari said it was a proud moment for the village.