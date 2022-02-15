STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On V-Day, woman donates part of liver to save husband

Sakshi and Rakesh (name changed) can be called the epitome of love as she donated a part of her liver to her husband.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sakshi and Rakesh (name changed) can be called the epitome of love as she donated a part of her liver to her husband. The couple - Sakshi, 47, and her husband, 49, - are from Gwalior. Rakesh was suffering from cirrhosis for the last four years and they underwent a living donor liver transplant at Aster RV Hospital.

Dr Sonal Asthana, lead consultant – HPB and Liver Transplant Surgery, Aster RV Hospital, said, “Thousands of patients suffer from liver diseases. They often reach a stage where the only form of cure and hope is liver transplantation. When a part of the liver is donated, the remaining part grows back to almost normal size within a few weeks, making liver transplantation from living donors a very safe form of treatment.”

Dr Apurva Pande, consultant- Hepatologist, Aster RV Hospital, said that the patient’s condition was critical, and delaying the transplant could have turned fatal. “The couple approached us a few days back and we undertook the transplant soon after that. Usually, post-transplant infections and rejections are the major roadblocks for successful outcomes.” Rakesh not only thanked Sakshi but also said that there was no better gift on Valentine’s Day.

