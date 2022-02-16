STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala's Aymanam featured in Conde Nast’s 30 best places to visit in 2022

“Aymanam may be a tiny village, but its pristine charm is spellbinding and its cultural diversity spectacular.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aymanam in Kottayam which got famous through Arundhati Roy’s 1997 Booker Prize-winning ‘The God of Small Things’, has been featured in Conde Nast’s 30 best places in the world to visit in 2022.

The village, bordered by Vembanad lake and Meenachil river, is “the stuff that makes people dream of taking a writing retreat to become a published author, or plugging out in a digital detox, or living a simple life close to nature,” points out Conde Nast. It also beckons tourists to visit Aymanam for undertaking bird watching tours, walking in paddy fields, visiting temples and churches and watching the martial art kalaripayattu and the classical dance kathakali.

“Aymanam may be a tiny village, but its pristine charm is spellbinding and its cultural diversity spectacular. Till recently, it was largely an unexplored area for tourists, but its recognition as a model RT Village has changed its profile on the global tourism map. The recognition by Conde Nast is a huge testament to it,” said Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. 

Other destinations
Bhimtal (Uttarakhand), Sikkim, Odisha, Goa, Kolkata, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Qatar, Japan, the UAE, Egypt, Oklahoma (USA), Singapore, Sumba (Indonesia), London (UK), Istanbul (Turkey), Sicily (Italy), Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Seoul (South Korea) are also featured in the list. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aymanam Kottayam Kerala Kerala Tourism Conde Nast
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp