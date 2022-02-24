STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28-day-old baby with rare condition brought back to life

Published: 24th February 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors of Lisie Hospital with baby Sain. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After battling a rare condition, 28-day-old baby Sain was brought back to life in what is claimed to be a miraculous feat. After a successful procedure, the baby was discharged from the hospital in Kochi. Febin and Jesti, Sain’s parents, were over the moon as their firstborn got a new lease of life. 

For the couple from Kottiyoor, Kannur, Sain was a miracle baby. Sain was born on December 30 at a private hospital in Kannur. The baby and the mother got discharged in a healthy condition after delivery. But soon he started developing breathing difficulties.

The diagnosis from a local hospital revealed that he had congenital chylothorax, a rare condition in which chylous fluid —a milky peritoneal fluid that is rich in triglycerides —- leaks from the thoracic duct and gets collected in the right side of the chest. 

Since there was not much improvement in the symptoms despite the treatment at the hospital, Febin approached Lisie Hospital in Kochi. The baby was brought to the hospital towards the end of January. He was managed under Dr Tonny Mampilly, senior consultant in paediatrics and neonatology. 

The gravity of the situation was explained in detail to the family by Dr Tonny “The outcome of the treatment was uncertain, due to the extremely rare condition. There was no previous experience as well in treating this condition in such a young age group. Very few case reports of the procedures have been reported among newborns from the world over. As part of the treatment, breastfeeding was stopped and the baby was put on medium-chain fatty acids,” said Dr Tonny. 

After a series of multidisciplinary meetings involving pediatric cardiology and interventional radiology, the procedure took place towards the second week of February and the baby was discharged on Saturday. 

