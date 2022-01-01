Siblings fly down from US to clear ‘peanut debt’

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: It’s an incident that happened at the beach in U Kothapalli in 2010. Ten-year-old Nemani Pranav and his sister Suchitha, along with their parents went to the beach. They bought peanuts from Ginjala Pedda Sattaiah, a vendor.

Their father Mohan forgot his wallet to pay money. Understanding the situation, Sattaiah said it did not matter. However, they took a photo of Sattaiah with the camera they were carrying, promising to pay the money. Later, the NRI family went back to America.

Though they visited Kakinada later, they could not trace Sattaiah. As Mohan was keen on clearing the ‘debt’, he sought the help of his friend D Chandrasekhar Reddy, MLA of Kakinada City, to trace Sattaiah.

After taking the photo of Sattaiah from Mohan, the MLA posted it on his Facebook account. He also asked his PA Govindarajulu to find out the whereabouts of Sattaiah.

On seeing the photo of Sattaiah, some people of his native village Nagulapalli, informed the MLA’s PA about his family. Pranav, now 21-year-old, studying graduation in the US, along with his sister, met the family of Sattaiah on Thursday. Having learnt about the death of Sattaiah, they consoled the bereaved family. Pavan paid Rs 25,000 to Sattaiah’s family to clear their ‘debt’.