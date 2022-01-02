Not just nursery rhymes, general knowledge is merely child’s play for this two-year-old 

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: She is just two years and 10 months old but earned several certificates and accolades for her excellent memory and recollection skills. At this tender age, she can identify animals, fruits, vegetables, and national icons.

Viswanadhula Vinisha, the only daughter of Sowmya and Pawan Kumar hails from from Proddatur in the Kadapa district. The pre-schooler can sing 30 rhymes and answer 50 questions on general knowledge without a problem. The unique talent which she possessed made her win the “World Youngest Multi-Talented Kid Award”.

Pawan Kumar is a cloth merchant in Proddatur and his wife Sowmya Priya is a homemaker.

When their daughter Vinisha was just nine months old, they identified her talent in memorising things as the toddler recollected what she read in a book with animals, fruits, vegetables and other pictures.

Initially, the parents used to read them for her and two months after they started doing it, Vinisha herself started identifying and telling names of what she had read.

The couple bought education toys for their daughter and as exhibited deep sense of interest in learning them.

“She is a wonderful kid. She remembers everything and identifies whatever she reads, without any mistakes. National symbols, antonyms, fruits, animals, vegetable, pattern matching, animal and bird puzzles, doctor tools kits, road signals, chess pieces identity, solar system, thirty different rhymes, 50 GK questions.She tells them all,” says her parents with a sense of pride in their tone.

In the last three months she had won five different awards and got her name listed in the India Book of Records, International World Records, and Genius Book of Records. Other than these, she also recently got her name recorded in the Noble World Record.

The organisers have sent her a certificate of appreciation, a medal and Rs 2,000 cash prize.

“I am very happy with my daughter’s talent and I feel every child can do wonders. Parents should take initiative and teach them things,” she added. We are willing to let her pursue any goal she sets for herself in the future,” Sowmya said.

