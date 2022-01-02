STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Quest for learning lands this Kerala man at Yale, Princeton, Columbia... virtually!

After the pandemic broke out, Shafi Vikraman earned certifications online for 130 courses from overseas universities, reports Aathira Haridas

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Shafi Vikraman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shafi Vikraman is on a learning spree. He has earned over 130 online certifications, all from overseas universities including Ivy League Universities. While the lockdown slowed life down for some, for Shafi, the time was well spent gorging on knowledge. 

After the pandemic outbreak, he enrolled for virtual courses offered by platforms like Coursera and the World Health Organisation’s online learning arm. In all, he did 145 courses during the period. A significant percentage of the courses dealt with the medical sector. He waxes eloquent about the many diseases, and challenges in the health sector.

“I preferred to do courses in marketing but ended up with a lot of medical courses. A university like Yale is a dream for us. Now I have certifications from those universities. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have studied all these subjects,” says Shafi, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.He did not want to stay idle, and started attending courses in July, during the first lockdown, in 2020. “It threw open a huge world for me,” he says.

Shafi, in his mid-fifties, did courses offered by universities like Princeton, Yale, Columbia and Wharton. With courses ranging from two days to two months, he was simultaneously attending over 20 courses to start off. And he ended up learning diverse subjects — medical, finance, robotics, artificial intelligence, forensics, blockchain, cryptocurrency, food and beverage management, psychology and so on.

He would study through the night, from 6pm to 4am, after work. After a while, he quit his job as a deputy general manager with a leading foreign exchange firm to focus on studies. “The change in time zone was the only issue and I couldn’t get proper sleep. There were months when I slept for barely two hours.” 

Shafi, having receiving certifications from 16 countries, says it is a blessing. “You can now learn from the best of universities world over. Everyone should make use of the opportunity. I used to love the medical field when I was younger. Now I am able to learn a variety of subjects from prestigious universities,” he says.Currently, Shafi is doing 22 courses. And he wants to keep learning. “Having all these certificates with me, I feel as if I have reached somewhere,” says a beaming Shafi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp