Suresh Kumar’s coaching makes Andhra para athletes excel 

Though he is an able-bodied person and was working as an IT professional with Infosys, his love for sports and determination to train the differently-abled athletes made him quit the job in 2012.

Published: 02nd January 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 08:22 AM

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: “The differently-abled don’t seek pity, but respect. They have skills and talent. The only thing needed is to look inwards and identify them. Most importantly, they should keep away from self-pity and be self-confident,” said Kurubu Suresh Kumar, coach for differently-abled sportspersons.

His counselling and training saw several differently-abled sportspersons bagging medals in the national and international events. Though he is an able-bodied person and was working as an IT professional with Infosys, his love for sports and determination to train the differently-abled athletes made him quit the job in 2012 and involve full-time in para athletics training from 2018.

Suresh, who hails from a poor family, did research on what is needed to train the differently-abled before becoming a coach. He completed his basic level training in athletics coaching from the National Institute of Sports (NIS). Since then, he has been training differently-abled persons from rural areas of Anantapur district in track and field events. Differently-abled persons from other districts like Kurnool, Nellore and Guntur also take coaching from him. 

Suresh, who himself is a sportsman, excelled in middle distance running (800 metres and 1,500 metres) in university-level events. Initially, he thought of supporting the differently-abled sportsmen by providing them necessary facilities. 

After finding that they lacked a coach, he became a certified trainer. Suresh said he has the support of his mother Parvathi and wife Sasikala, who is a village volunteer, in his endeavour. 

Neelam Sanjay Reddy, who took coaching from Suresh, won bronze medal in shot put in the Asian Youth Para Games held in Bahrain from December 2 to 6, 2021. Besides Sanjay, V Shyam, a student of Suresh, was among the three para athletes who represented AP in the games.  

Suresh’s coaching makes para athletes shine

“I am studying first year degree in the Arts College. My native place is Eddulapalle in Pamidi mandal. I met Suresh Sir in 2019 through the Para Sports Association. Under his guidance, I stood second in the nationals held in 2019 and won silver medals in 100, 200 and 400 metres running events in the visually challenged category. My aim is to bring a medal to the country in the Paralympics,” said Pallavi.

Hima Ganesh, another para athlete from Kurnool, undergoing training at Suresh, said she completed her veterinary science diploma. She is taking training in javelin throw from Suresh. “His guidance saw me winning a gold medal at the state-level and a bronze medal at the national level events. I too want to win a medal in the Paralympics,” she said. 

Suresh said when there are equal opportunities, then only talented athletes among the differently-abled can emerge.

“There are highly skilled sportsmen among them. But lack of proper training and opportunities, are leaving them as unpolished gems. In 2016, regular sportsmen who got coaching from me bagged two medals and the differently-abled four. In the latest para athletics event also, they brought 19 medals to the country. I am doing my bit to help and encourage them and I am grateful to Sasikanth and Srinivas from the Para Sports Association and Athletics Association for their support,” he said. 

