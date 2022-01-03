Classes under open sky for poor Ranchi children

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A principal of an Urdu primary school has been helping scores of children from poor families with classes at an Eidgaah ground after noticing that online education was beyond the reach of their parents.

Naseem Ahmed of State Urdu Primary School, Khijur Toli near Ranchi has been conducting classes for more than 60 students every day in different batches. Ahmed said that he was moved by the plight of these children as they did not had access to mobile phone or laptops at their homes.

Prior to starting the classes, the principal met the parents and offered his services which, they readily agreed. It led to the ‘birth’ of the classroom where the children could happily continue their studies. But then came the peak of the second wave of pandemic in April and May. Classes were suspended for about three months, but the children returned as soon as the infections started declining.

“Children who do not have smart phone or those who have only one smart phone but it with their parents are called for classes at Eidgaah ground. Classes are conducted for the students of KG to standard 5 for three hours in different batches, taking all care of COVID protocol,” said Ahmed.

Students attending online classes are also free to attend the classes, he added. Locals are also happy with the initiative as their children able to continue their classes despite having no smart phones. “The initiative has been able to provide relief to the parents who cannot afford a smartphone for their children, besides enabling them to continue their education process,” said president of school managing committee, Shadaab Kaisar. Md Anwar Ansari, a father of three children who works as painter, conceded that the the principal came as a saviour in the turbulent time.