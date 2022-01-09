STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Fruits of Kashmir bloom in Ganjam farmers’ field

An OSAP jawan in Boudh, Ranjan took up Kashmiri Apple Ber farming after a colleague suggested him in December 2020 to go for the fruit farming to augment his income when the pandemic struck. 

Published: 09th January 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rabindra and mother Sashi at the Apple Ber farm. (Photo | EPS)

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: When the going got tough for B. Ranjan Pradhan of Khallikote block in Ganjam district during the pandemic,  he made the tough going by choosing to get into fruit cultivation. Today, not only has he earned appreciation as a successful Kashmiri Apple Ber farmer, he also  looks forward to make it a viable income generating measure for many others in successive years.

An OSAP jawan in Boudh, Ranjan took up Kashmiri Apple Ber farming after a colleague suggested him in December 2020 to go for the fruit farming to augment his income when the pandemic struck. 

A native of R.Bahadapalli village, Ranjan with over two acres of cultivable land, decided to take up Kashmiri Apple Ber farming despite the risk of climate which was far from being conducive to grow the fruit.  

While brother Rabi and mother Sashi are full-time farmers, Ranjan used to occasionally assist them when he visited home. The family cultivated paddy and seasonal vegetables but when Covid broke out and restrictions came into place, income from farming started reducing. 

Ranjan, after consulting some agriculture experts, decided to take the risk as the family’s savings were drying up. Along with brother Rabindra, he procured 600 Ber saplings from private farms and planted those on their two acre land in January 2021, reportedly spending around Rs 2 lakh in the process.

“We invested around Rs 2 lakh for the purpose. All saplings are showing a healthy growth and will be ready for harvest in 10 days,” said a delighted Rabindra. 

Both the brothers shared that they have already  contacted fruit dealers in Berhampur and other places for sale of the fruit. “Our Ber will start reaching them within a week and continue till February end,” they said. 

As per the siblings’ estimate, each Ber tree having a life span of 10 years is expected to yield 10 kg to 15 kg of fruits in a year which totals up to around 9,000 fruits from all the saplings and will fetch Rs 90 to Rs 110 per kg. 

Some people in the locality visited the farm on Sunday and tasted the fruit. Sidhartha Das, a retired horticulture officer, said,” Ranjan was in a dilemma whether the saline soil and climate will suit the cultivation. However, the fruit has not just brought solace to him but also encouraged other farmers to take it up.”

The duo has also sent samples to fruit dealers of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with a hope to supply them. Meanwhile, deputy director of Horticulture department Sarat Chandra Behera congratulated Ranjan and Rabindra and said,”We will keep a watch on the yield for a year and if viable, we will promote the fruit cultivation in Ganjam.” He also assured the siblings of all possible assistance. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp