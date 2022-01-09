STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala trio on a dream ride to explore India on electric scooters

They hope to finish the travel in another month, although the challenge of Covid is a growing concern.

Published: 09th January 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The three men who started the all-India road trip from Kerala on electric scooters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On December 1, three youngsters started a road trip from Kerala on their electric scooters. The all-India ride was a dream the trio nurtured and hoped to complete in the autorickshaw they bought. But rising fuel prices made them choose electric scooters instead. Traversing at only 25 kmph, the trio is journeying through India, exploring many cultures and people of the land.

The three friends -- Akhil P S, Shibin S S and Abhijith Chandran -- began the journey from Arthunkal in Alappuzha and have been on the road for a month and seven days. On average, the trio travels a distance of 160km. The total expenditure has been set at `2 lakh and they hope to journey the length and breadth of the country.

It all happened when the first lockdown was imposed. “My friend and I were planning to join a new enterprise. With the outbreak of the pandemic, the plan had to be shelved. Then the three of us started a YouTube channel. We could monetise the channel soon and we thought of travelling using the revenue from the channel,” says Akhil. Earlier, the plan was to travel in an autorickshaw. Although they bought and repainted it, the rising petrol prices made them think otherwise. “So we bought two electric scooters” said Abhijith. 

The ride begins at 6.30am and they travel for six hours. The daily expense target was kept at `3,000. But they have been easily able to keep the expenses under `1,500 per day. “The only expense incurred is for the accommodation and food and we can easily limit it,” says Akhil. The trio stays at hotels or pitches their tent near temples. “Often, we charge the batteries at the hotel where we stay. It takes around three hours to charge one battery and with charging each time, we can travel a distance of 110km,” says Akhil.

On average, the trio travels a distance of 16okm. They hope to finish the travel in another month, although the challenge of Covid is a growing concern.

