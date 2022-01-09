STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet Abheesh P Dominic, ‘original’ Minnal Murali

From pulling a bus to stopping a ceiling fan with his finger, Abheesh P Dominic has performed superhero acts in real life, reports Arya U R 

Published: 09th January 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even before the ‘Minnal Murali’ team conceived a superhero in Jaison, a Kottayam resident was quietly performing many of the superhuman acts that made Tovino Thomas’ character such a phenomenon. If Jaison acquired those superhuman powers after being hit by a bolt of lightning, in real-life, there was no such shortcut for Abheesh P Dominic. Rather hard work, dedication and perseverance helped him acquire abilities that are beyond the reach of most people. 

The 38-year-old has powered his way into many record books -- including the Guinness World Records -- by performing daredevil acts in public. From smashing 122 coconut shells with bare hands in a minute to stopping the high-speed pedestal fan with his tongue, Abheesh’s acts often stun spectators. A video collage of Abheesh performing his dangerous stunts juxtaposed with Minnal Murali’s superhuman acts has now gone viral on social media. 

Among his power-packed attempts are pulling a 10-tonne KSRTC bus for 50 metres with his teeth, stopping a ceiling fan with his finger, stopping a high-speed pedestal fan, breaking helmets and hockey sticks, and smashing tender coconuts using his elbow, knee and head.Abheesh says his efforts are not to attain fame but to prove that the human body has the potential to endure, and achieve, the seemingly impossible.

“The acts, especially stopping a working ceiling fan with a bare hand, needs timing, concentration, breath regulation and finger power. All these are acquired after patient training and hard work,” he says.His extraordinary achievements have earned him a place in the Arabian Book of World Records, Times World Records, and the Asia, India, and Limca books of records too.

“The video circulating on social media is created by my friend Joel who runs a photography studio in my hometown. After watching my WhatsApp status of stopping a ceiling fan with one finger, he combined my other stunt videos with the background score of Minnal Murali film. I feel overwhelmed as people notice me for my stunts due to the video now even if I have been performing them for more than a decade,” says Abheesh, who works as a physical trainer at the Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kanjirappally.

He started exploring his ‘superpowers’ at the age of 15 by breaking roof tiles and bricks. From those humble beginnings, he has become a successful performer and a world record holder. And how! 

Through these dangerous acts, his motto is to create awareness among people, especially youngsters, to follow a disciplined lifestyle, Abheesh says. “I don’t eat junk or processed food. A strict no to drugs and alcohol too. And that keeps me healthy.”His next superhero act? Pulling 407 mini-trucks with his ears, for which he has started training.

