Free coaching, determined effort: How Kerala Police is prepping tribal youth for govt jobs

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: They climb hills and cross rivers every Sunday to visit the Malakkappara police station. Not to raise complaints but to tread a new path. Rising above challenges, a group of youngsters are attending coaching sessions organised by the police officers to equip them to clear the Public Service Commission tests and get government jobs.

During their visits, the officers often meet youngsters who remain jobless despite having the requisite academic qualification. So they decided to provide free coaching to youths from tribal colonies in Malakkappara. The classes first began in 2019 but the coranavirus pandemic halted proceedings.

Over the past five months, though, the coaching sessions have become lively. What began as a three-hour session has now become almost a full-day programme -- from 10am to 3pm.

“A total of 60 students have registered for the coaching classes. We are happy that 25 of them are attending the sessions regularly. We provide them food and study materials for free,” says Malakkappara Inspector Deepu D. He says many trainees are working hard to change their fortunes.

“We expect at least five of them to get jobs soon. Ultimately, we are optimistic of everyone making it,” the officer says.

The police station depends on sponsorships by well-wishers to continue the training programme. The current batch of trainees has one person who had pursued post-graduation but could not the complete course, while three hold bachelor’s degrees and one has a BEd degree.

All others have completed Plus Two. They are being groomed for posts with the police, forest, and fire and rescue departments, besides the regular training for other departments. “We are also planning to support them by offering fuel expenses if they come together in a vehicle,” says Deepu.