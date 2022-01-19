Teacher who lost half his tongue in cancer fight gets new one with tissue from left arm

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old school teacher who lost his ability to speak and had a little more than half of his tongue removed to fight cancer has got a new one made -- from his arm.

Doctors at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital successfully treated Nitin (name changed) who had a large ulcer over the lateral part of the tongue.

Nitin who was leading a normal life was in shock to find a cancerous ulcer involving more than half his tongue taking away his ability to speak or swallow food. His habit of consuming tobacco for five years had triggered tongue cancer.

He then approached Dr Karthik Prasad of BGS Hospitals who conducted a few rounds of tests including CT scans and biopsy, showing squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.

The treatment method was planned by the oncologist according to the tumour size and extent of the disease. Surgery had to be performed and he went under the knife where the doctors performed a glossectomy, removing 60% of the patient’s tongue.

Later, with the help of the plastic surgeon, using a free flap -- a tissue from his left forearm -- a reconstruction surgery of his tongue was performed. Nitin and his family are grateful to the doctors who have got his ability to swallow and speak back to normal.

Dr Karthik K Prasad, Surgical Oncologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “Being a school teacher, losing his ability to speak would have been a major disability in his life. Hence, our robust medical professionals reconstructed a tongue with a free flap, which helped him regain his ability to swallow, speak and get back to his teaching job.”

The surgery which took about 10 to 12 hours was performed by a team of doctors including Dr Karthik, Dr Nataraj Naidu, surgical oncologist, Dr Naveen Kumar, plastic surgeon, along with the Anaesthesia and ICU team supported by dedicated nursing staff.

Dr Natraj Naidu said it is essential to diagnose oral cancer at an early stage before it is too late. “Some of the prominent symptoms include a lump in the cheek, white or red patch on the gums, tongue, tonsil, or lining of the mouth and a sore or lesion in the mouth that does not heal within two weeks; such cases require immediate attention,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar, CEO, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, "After the diagnosis, it is vital to understand the stage of the cancer which can be detected through tumour size and how far it has spread in the mouth. The treatment method is accordingly planned by the doctors."