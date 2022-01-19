World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s first hyperlocal delivery startup Errando launched the world’s first WhatsApp API-powered delivery service. Customers can now use their WhatsApp to order food, stationery, medicine, grocery or avail pick and drop. A customer can avail the service by sending ‘Hello’ to 7994834834.

“The automated reply messages will prompt and guide the customer in placing the order with a couple of messages. Delivery or pickup addresses can be shared easily by either typing the location name or using WhatsApp location search functionality,” said Shameer Pathayakandi, co-founder of Errando. According to him, customers can make the payment using auto-generated payment links and also receive updates of the order in the same chat window.

He said, “WhatsApp-powered services will help customers avoid multiple app downloads that consume storage space and hamper smartphone performance. Apart from English, services will soon be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.” Errando, which started its services in 2016, currently operates in Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.

“We complete around 1.5 lakh orders per month,” added Shameer. Errando provides a wide range of hyperlocal services encompassing home delivery of commodities from shops or offices, forgotten items from home, purchase of medicines and bill payments to name a few.

The startup had previously raised Rs 1.5 crore in angel funding and is now expanding to six more cities in South India including Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysore, Mangalore and Thrissur. Errando (https://errando.co.in/) also provides full-stack order fulfilment services to B2B customers which include fulfilment, delivery, returns and CoD.