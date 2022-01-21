STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Andhra cops save old man on road, win hearts

The official Twitter handle of the Andhra Pradesh police shared the video of the cops serving food to the elderly man and shifting him to hospital. 

Published: 21st January 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Two traffic constables won the hearts of one and all for their humanitarian gesture of helping an orphaned elderly man while on duty. The official Twitter handle of the Andhra Pradesh police shared the video of the cops serving food to the elderly man and shifting him to hospital. 

Y Suresh Kumar and R Satyanarayana, who were working with the Vizianagaram traffic wing, found an elderly man lying near Clock Tower Junction on Tuesday (January 18) while they were on traffic control duty. After coming to know the plight of the elderly man, Suresh Kumar and Satyanarayana served him ORS water with the help of another constable Satyam Naidu. 

The trio called 108-ambulance service to shift him to hospital and informed the same to their higher officials. Based on the higher officials’ directions, the duo sent him to Maharaja District hospital for treatment. DGP Gowtham Sawang lauds the traffic constables through his official Twitter handle. 

