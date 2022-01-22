STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barely 3, Ariyalur toddler earns plaudits from India Book of Records

Dhakshith, who will turn three in March, made his way into the appreciation section of the India Book of Records on October 26, 2021.

Dhakshith can recognise country flags and logos, a task which even adults find difficult. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: SK Dhakshith, a toddler from Ariyalur has made his way to appreciation in the India Book of Records for his eidetic memory.

He was commended for his ability to identify as many as 29 famous leaders, 14 deities, 14 car logos, 13 vehicles, nine shapes, 32 objects, English and Tamil alphabets, numbers from 1-20, 16 fruits, 17 insects and reptiles, 18 vegetables, 39 animals, 14 parts of the body, 12 birds, 14 professions, and reciting days of the week, months and year in English and Tamil, six seasons and four rhymes at the age of just two and a half years.

Dhakshith’s father Sivakumar, a native of Andimadam, noticed his talent when he was much younger and guided him on the proper path.

“He has high memory power. We encouraged and guided him into various extracurricular activities to make use of his talent. I was amazed by his eidetic memory,” Sivakumar said.

Dhakshith, who will turn three in March, made his way into the appreciation section of the India Book of Records on October 26, 2021.

His mother Kamalaveni, pointing to Dhakshith's ability to also identify the flags of 120 countries, said he showed an extraordinary level of intelligence.

"He can now recite everything he has learned. In the future, he will realise with pride what he has achieved at a young age. This will motivate and help him achieve greater things in life," she added.

Dhakshith is being taught to read two-letter words. This will brace him to be capable of pronouncing long words and have good reading speed, added Sivakumar.

"Dhakshith can recognise country flags and logos, a task which even adults find difficult. His memory power will be of greater help when he joins school," he said.

