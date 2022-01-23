28-year-old on a mission to provide quality education to underprivileged

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: This youngster from Narasaraopet of Guntur district is on a mission to provide quality education to underprivileged children and teach them required skills to land jobs.

As part of his mission, 28-year-old JSR Annamayya has visited over 500 government schools and 100 colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and conducted free training sessions for as many as 50,000 students on career development, self-motivation, critical thinking, concept visualisation and design thinking.

Annamayya completed his BTech at a local college and worked as a software engineer at a firm in Hyderabad. His journey as a skill trainer began during a conversation with a student, aboard a bus. The boy explained to Annamayya that despite having experienced teachers, they were unable to meet the needs of the job market.

After giving it a proper thought and some research at local schools, the youngster noticed that students were not able to connect due to the old teaching methods being followed by most schools, despite them having internet facilities, digital classrooms and libraries.

Annamayya developed a new teaching technique, ‘ABC-Action Before Concept’, through which teachers can make concepts interesting for students by including more practical examples using simple objects.

After a few sessions, when enquired, the results of the concept were fruitful to both students and teachers. Apart from this, during Covid-19, he along with two others designed a web application www.checkcovidnow.com which helps to track positive cases in a particular region.

The App also helped the GMC officials to trace several cases during the first and second Covid waves. Later, he was appointed in-charge of IEC (Information, Education, Communication) set up by the GMC to educate the people on local issues and to bring positive changes at the ground-level. Recognising his services to society, he was awarded the National Youth Award 2018-19 by the National Human Rights Commission.