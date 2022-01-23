STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

IPS officer on a mission to stop drug addiction in Bihar

After duty hours, the officer rushes to school where children wait anxiously for his ‘SP ki Pathshala’, reports Ramashankar

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug addiction

Representational Image

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

BIHAR: For IPS officer Kumar Ashish, teaching is a passion. Apart from teaching schoolchildren from remote villages, this PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, prevents children from falling prey to intoxications or other addictions.

Ashish Kumar with the students who
attend his ‘SP ki Pathshala’ programme

Soon after he assumed office in April 2018 as Superintendent of Police in Kishanganj—a district close to international borders with Nepal and Bangladesh — he chose to focus on vulnerable children, hailing from economically backward families. His campaign for career counselling began at the block level in which Ashish attended classes in schools and educational institutions mostly on the weekends. The native of Jamui district in Bihar, also gave free tuition to students who could not afford private coaching classes for various competitive exams in India. 

Today, his ‘SP ki Pathala’ programme message that aims to create good citizens has become popular with school kids in the region. “I always tried to be present in the class. After finishing my duty, I would rush to a school where the children would eagerly wait for me. It also helped me to cement the bond between the police and common citizens,” notes Ashish, who won accolades as many children under his initiative passed school exams with flying colours.

He was felicitated with the state government’s first ‘Utpad Samman’ by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the occasion of ‘Nasha Mukti Diwas’ for his sincere attempts to eradicate social evils, including consumption of alcohol, child marriage and other addictions during his stint as Kishanganj SP.

After having assumed charge as SP of East Champaran district on January 4, Ashish plans to continue his awareness campaign against drug abuse, child trafficking and other social evils at his new place of posting. Since East Champaran is also a border district, the problem is almost the same here. “It hurts me deeply to come across cases of a minor girl or a boy becoming victim to an addiction or child trafficking.”

Ashish has proposed to help paralegal volunteers and women police personnel in the campaign. A list of vulnerable families will be prepared with the help of the panchayat representatives. 

He recently launched the Twitter handle and Facebook page of the East Champaran police, which became very popular among local residents, especially youngsters. A helpline number will soon be released for counseling those suffering from depression.

After from his efforts to rehabilitate economically deprived kids, Ashish wrote an article on Bihar’s popular Chhath Puja, which was later published in a book in 2013 by Bharatiya Sanskritik Sambandh Parishad, a unit of the Government of India based in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug addiction SP ki Pathshala career counselling Bihar government Utpad Samman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp