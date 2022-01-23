STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Southern Red Muntjac spotted in Kaghaznagar forest division after 15 years

The one spotted in Kaghaznagar is short and brownish in colour. It was caught on the camera traps set up by the forest department.

The Indian Muntjac. (File photo)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The barking deer, also called the Indian Muntjac or the Southern Red Muntjac, has been spotted after 15 years in the Kaghaznagar forest division. The rare species, which is said to be shy and one of the smallest, is found in the dry forests of South India and South Asia. It gets its name as it barks to alert other animals of predators. 

The one spotted in Kaghaznagar is short and brownish in colour. It was caught on the camera traps set up by the forest department. The barking deer was last seen in the Nallamala forests 15 years ago. DFO Shantharam said the department is taking all measures to ensure the deer’s safety. “The region has sufficient grasslands and water bodies, which is why the population of herbivores and carnivores is increasing,” he said.

