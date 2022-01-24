STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government school in Kodagu gets new classrooms worth Rs 40 lakh from OSAAT charitable trust

During the natural calamities that struck the district, the Mayamudi Higher Primary School had suffered immense damage and students were forced to study under leaking roofs

Published: 24th January 2022 04:13 PM

One of the new classrooms (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Classrooms built by OSAAT Charitable Trust at a cost of Rs 40 lakh were inaugurated at the Mayamudi Higher Primary School in Kodagu. The improved classrooms will help support the education of many tribal kids in the village.

During the natural calamities that struck the district, the Mayamudi Higher Primary School had suffered immense damage and the rural students of the school were forced to study under leaking roofs inside the vulnerable school building. Alerted by this situation at the school, One School At A Time (OSAAT) Charitable Trust members came forward to build four new classrooms at the school premises with improved facilities for Rs 40 lakh. Further, since the school lacked proper toilet facilities, OSAAT has also built a toilet for the girl students at Rs 6 lakh.

In 2020, members of OSAAT including PV Subramanya, Ramesh Babu and NV Gopalakrishna Bhat visited the school premises and assured to build improved classrooms in a year’s time. Four new classrooms and a toilet have now been completed and were inaugurated by MLA KG Bopaiah on Monday. With over 100 volunteers in the charitable trust from across the country, the Mayamudi School is the 51st school project completed by the trust.

“Education is the backbone to build a prosperous country. Promoting education in rural India will help educate the students from poor family backgrounds. The OSAAT Charitable Trust has enabled and supported the education of rural kids and the residents must be grateful for their work,” said Bopaiah, inaugurating the school building. OSAAT members Nagesh and Shrisha were present with the school management during the inaugural ceremony.

