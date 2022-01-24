STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This is my forest, my duty to protect it: 25-year-old watcher part of all-India tiger census

It was also a sense of pride and joy for him when he was walking through the rustic misty foggy paths in Doddahalla beat in the Nagarhole Range of the tiger reserve.

Published: 24th January 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

all-india tiger survey

Pics of the trio doing the assessment and documenting the elephant droppings as part of sign survey. (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

NAGARAHOLE TIGER RESERVE: For 25-year-old anti-poaching camp watcher Chandrashekhar, excitement, enthusiasm and courage had no bounds when he learnt that he was first to start the sign survey and record the readings on the M-Stripe app, on the first day of the tiger census in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve at 6.30 am on Sunday.

It was also a sense of pride and joy for him when he was walking through the rustic misty foggy paths in Doddahalla beat in the Nagarhole Range of the tiger reserve. He was accompanied by colleagues Ashok (30), also an anti-poaching camp watcher and Girish, a forest guard. After receiving a detailed briefing from range forest officer Muhammed Zeeshan, the trio set out on the census exercise. 

“Though I have been a part of the annual tiger census in the reserve, this is the first time I am part of the all-India tiger census that happens once in five years. I am nervous, but most of all, I am happy and proud. As this is my forest, my home, and my workplace, it’s now my duty to protect it. I have been briefed of how to look for signs like pug marks, scat and dung samples, scratch marks on trees or any other places, and even smell out urine signs of tigers,” Chandrashekhar said.

Zeeshan explained that during the first three days, the sign survey is being completed in all the ranges and beats of the tiger reserve, where staffers in teams of 3-4, walk a stretch of 5 km and make readings, after which the direct line transect assessment will be done, where the same teams will not just note the signs, but also the presence of herbivores and carnivores. 

In the line transect assessment, the staffers will walk on already chalked-out 2 sq km grids and note all sightings and signs. If any direct sightings are found during the sign survey, it is a bonus. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India tiger survey M-Stripe app
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp