7-year-old TN girl wins PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award

Vishalini (7), daughter of M Naresh Kumar and Dr Chithrakala’s (class 2) is studying in Delhi School of Excellence at Attapur in Telangana.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: NC Vishalini, a class 2 student, from the district received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award and Rs 1 lakh from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconference on Monday for inventing Automatic Functional Life Rescue Flood House.

Collector J Meghanatha Reddy, in a press statement, said the Central government presents ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ award every year to children below 18 years, who excel in the field of art, education, culture, invention social service and sports.

