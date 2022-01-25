STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Republic Day 2022 parade: Bhagalpur’s Manjusha art to debut at Rajpath

The famous art form of Bhagalpur in Bihar, Manjusha painting, will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath.

Published: 25th January 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers march during the 71st Republic Day parade. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The famous art form of Bhagalpur in Bihar, Manjusha painting, will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath.

The 16-metre-long indigenous artwork is painted by Manoj Pandit and his disciple Aman Sagar. Resident commissioner at Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi, Palka Sahani, said the 324ft-long Manjusha painting scroll depicting the sacrifices of forgotten martyrs in the freedom struggle  is to be displayed at Rajpath.

“This heritage art of Bihar is beaming like the first ray of dawn in the midst of winter,” Sahani said, adding the artwork depicted Tilka Manjhi, Anand Mohan Sahay, Satish Chandra Jha, Mahendra Gope, and Deep Narayan Singh, as five of the illustrious sons of the soil.

Referring to the art work, Manjusha art guru Manoj said it had taken him two days to vividly depict the five veterans on a 224 sq-ft canvas. Pink, green and yellow colours were used for printing.

“Displaying the artwork at Rajpath will be a matter of pride for the state,” Manoj added.

The painting was first prepared at an art workshop in Bhuwaneshwar by the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, a unit of the Union Ministry of Culture, along with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Kalinga Institute of Social Science in December 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manjusha painting Republic Day Republic Day 2022 Republic Day Parade
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp