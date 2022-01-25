Republic Day 2022 parade: Bhagalpur’s Manjusha art to debut at Rajpath

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The famous art form of Bhagalpur in Bihar, Manjusha painting, will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath.

The 16-metre-long indigenous artwork is painted by Manoj Pandit and his disciple Aman Sagar. Resident commissioner at Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi, Palka Sahani, said the 324ft-long Manjusha painting scroll depicting the sacrifices of forgotten martyrs in the freedom struggle is to be displayed at Rajpath.

“This heritage art of Bihar is beaming like the first ray of dawn in the midst of winter,” Sahani said, adding the artwork depicted Tilka Manjhi, Anand Mohan Sahay, Satish Chandra Jha, Mahendra Gope, and Deep Narayan Singh, as five of the illustrious sons of the soil.

Referring to the art work, Manjusha art guru Manoj said it had taken him two days to vividly depict the five veterans on a 224 sq-ft canvas. Pink, green and yellow colours were used for printing.

“Displaying the artwork at Rajpath will be a matter of pride for the state,” Manoj added.

The painting was first prepared at an art workshop in Bhuwaneshwar by the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, a unit of the Union Ministry of Culture, along with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Kalinga Institute of Social Science in December 2021.