Chennai woman sings her way through cancer surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A music enthusiast, Seethalakshmi, sang her way through breast cancer surgery at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre recently. While the surgeons were performing a palliative mastectomy on the patient with metastatic breast cancer, they were surprised and left in awe, when Seethalakshmi, sang to the tune of Ilayaraja’s ‘Karpoora Bommai Ondru’, despite extensive lung metastasis (which causes shortness of breath).

Seethalakshmi, a classical singer and teacher by profession, was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer a few months ago. “ I was unable to speak a complete sentence, let alone sing. I would keep singing the same song, but only one word at a time. My condition improved dramatically following few cycles of chemotherapy and targeted therapy, so-much-so that I could sing a whole line in one go.

I also resumed online classes for my students,” she said. While the multi-disciplinary team arrived at a consensus of palliative mastectomy, her treating surgeon and anaesthetist were faced with another challenge. The lung metastasis had caused extensive lung tissue damage, pneumothorax (air locking outside the lung), and fluid collection in both lung bases, rendering her unfit for general anaesthesia. This meant she would be awake during the surgery.

“On the day of surgery, Seethalakshmi was anxious, as expected. Doctors played music to calm her nerves,” said Dr Manjula Rao, consultant, oncoplastic breast surgeon. When Dr Manjula Rao started operating, the sedation gradually weaned off and the patient was gently awakened. Then, she proceeded to chat with her surgeon and anaesthetist. When requested to sing, she obliged, much to the joy of the treating team.

She was shifted to recovery ward, on completion of surgery, fully awake, comfortable, and with no complaints of pain. Within an hour’s time, she was shifted to her room, oral feeding was begun, and she even walked to the restroom by herself, in two hours’ time, said the doctors.