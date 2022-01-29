STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Disabled Pudukkai girl to become first doctor from Tamil Nadu village

Shamsiya, like her father, is physically challenged. Muthalif had a polio attack at a young age which made him unable to walk.

Published: 29th January 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Shamsiya, who studied at Merpanaikkadu Government Higher Secondary School in Tamil medium, said her teachers helped and motivated her.

Shamsiya, who studied at Merpanaikkadu Government Higher Secondary School in Tamil medium, said her teachers helped and motivated her. (Photo | Express)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The entire Merpanaikkadu village was in celebration mode on Friday on hearing the news of Shamsiya Afrin's admission to Stanley Medical College in Chennai. Shamsiya will be the first doctor from this village in Aranthangi. The happiest was her father Abdul Muthalif.

Shamsiya, like her father, is physically challenged. Muthalif had a polio attack at a young age which made him unable to walk.

Says an elated Shamsiya, "I used to be in and out of hospitals for few years. At that time, so many people whom I didn't even know helped me. Seeing them, I then decided that I would become a doctor and help others, just like I was helped. I worked towards that goal every single day of my life. My happiness knows no bounds today."

Muthalif says that his daughter has proved that education is the best tool in the world. "My daughter has made us so proud. People who scorned us are now congratulating us today. She has proved that one can achieve anything with a good education. I hope that she is an inspiration for other physically challenged children. You can do anything once you put your mind," he adds.

Shamsiya, who studied at Merpanaikkadu Government Higher Secondary School in Tamil medium, said her teachers helped and motivated her. She received NEET coaching from Thisaigal centre, which provides coaching for free to government school students. The centre even arranged a bus especially for Shamsiya to come to class daily.

"We are very happy that Shamsiya got an MBBS seat. She was very promising and attended classes for all 60 days. We held classes continuously once the lockdown was relaxed," said Baskaran, from Thisaigal.

One of the teachers Darvi, who took a special interest in her, said, "She is the first student to study MBBS from our school and village. We are all extremely proud. She was always bright and worked very hard. Every teacher in our school and our headmaster helped her." Shamsiya wants to become a gynaecologist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy First doctor village Polio Merpanaikkadu Aranthangi Stanley Medical College Tamil Nadu medical NEET
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp