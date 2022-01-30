A website to help find best e-shopping options, offers curated deals

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Meet 29-year-old Harikiran from Putturm, who has a website, techglaredeals.com, which is bringing out curated deals to online shoppers from websites such as Amazon, Flipkart.

“Online shopping has completely changed our lives. Now, we can literally get everything at our doorstep with just a click. However, choosing the right product at the best price across shopping websites is a big challenge to many shoppers. To help online shoppers, I would sort out the best deals and present them on Twitter and other social media platforms, and my website,” said Harikiran.

He said that he started by writing tech-related news articles and posting them on his website in 2016 and then shifted towards classifying the ideal tech deals available for customers across shopping platforms. Today, his Twitter handle Techglare Deals has 31.8K followers and he gives updates on different products such as TVs, laptop’s, mobile phones, home appliances and other electronic gadgets.

In 2021, Harikiran launched a mobile application called Techglare Deals. When asked what prompted him to do this, Harikiran, a software engineer, said: “In 2014, when I was searching a product online it was all advertisements, and one could simply get deviated and duped by these ads. This prompted me to publish the best deals on online shopping sites.”

“All popular e-commerce websites will update their deals by 12 midnight. So I will track them and post the best deals from 12 midnight itself,” Harikiran said. Apart from shopping deals, he gives details of online teaching courses available on E-learning websites like Udemy.

Due to the pandemic, people are interested in doing online courses. “We post information on courses when fees come down. We are also sharing information on free courses available online,” he said.

