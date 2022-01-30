STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

A website to help find best e-shopping options, offers curated deals

Meet 29-year-old Harikiran from Putturm, who has a website, techglareedeals.com, which is bringing out curated deals to online shoppers from websites such as Amazon, Flipkart.

Published: 30th January 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Harikiran

Harikiran

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Meet 29-year-old Harikiran from Putturm, who has a website, techglaredeals.com, which is bringing out curated deals to online shoppers from websites such as Amazon, Flipkart.

“Online shopping has completely changed our lives. Now, we can literally get everything at our doorstep with just a click. However, choosing the right product at the best price across shopping websites is a big challenge to many shoppers. To help online shoppers, I would sort out the best deals and present them on Twitter and other social media platforms, and my website,” said Harikiran.

He said that he started by writing tech-related news articles and posting them on his website in 2016 and then shifted towards classifying the ideal tech deals available for customers across shopping platforms. Today, his Twitter handle Techglare Deals has 31.8K followers and he gives updates on different products such as TVs, laptop’s, mobile phones, home appliances and other electronic gadgets.

In 2021, Harikiran launched a mobile application called Techglare Deals. When asked what prompted him to do this, Harikiran, a software engineer, said: “In 2014, when I was searching a product online it was all advertisements,  and one could simply get deviated and duped by these ads. This prompted me to publish the best deals on online shopping sites.”

“All popular e-commerce websites will update their deals by 12 midnight. So I will track them and post the best deals from 12 midnight itself,” Harikiran said. Apart from shopping deals, he gives details of online teaching courses available on E-learning websites like Udemy. 

Due to the pandemic, people are interested in doing online courses. “We post information on courses when fees come down. We are also sharing information on free courses available online,” he said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online Shopping Amazon Flipkart Techglare E commerce
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp