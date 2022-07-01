Odisha jawans turn Good Samaritans, solemnise marriage of orphan girl in Jajpur district

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a humanitarian gesture, two young soldiers recently played the role of parents and solemnised the marriage of an orphaned girl in Rampa village under Bari block of Jajpur district.

Sources said Chiranjit Behera and his friend Sangram Nayak, both in their late twenties, are jawans in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Behera, who is from Rampa and currently deployed at Nepal border recently learnt from his mother that wedding proposal of an orphaned girl in his village was finalised long back but she was unable to get married due to financial hardships.

The girl, Padmini Behera (26) lost her father in 2019 and mother seven years back. She, sources said, was living with her lone brother who was a daily labourer and could barely make ends meet.

Her marriage with a petty trader Dhirendra Behera had been finalised last year but the sibling duo couldn’t arrange money for the wedding.

As soon as Chiranjit got to know about Padmini’s plight, he contacted his jawan friend Sangram, a native of Rudrapur under Binjharpur block, and sought his help earlier this month.

Both decided to help and accordingly applied for leave to come back to their respective homes to solemnize the marriage.

After they reached, some youths of Rampa village also came forward to help and the wedding rituals were carried out as per Hindu rituals last week.

“The girl had lost both her parents and after learning about her condition, I wanted to help. I sought my friend’s cooperation and we both came forward to solemnise her marriage. It gave us immense satisfaction,” said Chiranjit.

Thanking the local youths and other villagers who extended help, Sangram said he decided to help as marriage is a unique event in everyone’s life.

“We played the role of parents and performed the wedding rituals to bring a smile on her face,” he said.