Tamil Nadu’s first Transpersons’ Rotaract Club comes up in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: 16 transpersons have joined hands to form the ‘Rotaract Club of TransMom’ in Coimbatore on Thursday, with help of Tamil Nadu Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown.

The club aims to identify the needs of transgender community, especially in pursuing higher education and jobs.

Functionaries of Tamil Nadu Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown stated that this was the first such club in Tamil Nadu, and second in the country after Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

A Dhanshika, who is pursuing her post graduation and also working in a government hospital, has been nominated as the trustee of the club.

Addressing media, Dhanshika said, “When a person realises they are a transgender, they come out of home due to pressure in their family. In such situations, many of them are not in a position to continue education. We will focus on the education of transpersons, which will get them employment opportunity. Our other objective is helping transpersons secure jobs.”

Dhanshika said the club has identified six transpersons who have expressed willingness to pursue higher education.

“We have contacted higher education institutions in Coimbatore seeking support for our cause. A few colleges have come forward to give admission. Soon, the six would continue higher studies. We would also support non-members of the club,” Dhanshika said.

Rajasekhar Srinivasan, District governor of Tamil Nadu Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown said, “Though a club for transpersons was started in Bhubaneswar, we heard that it was not active. We started the club to serve transpersons for a long time.”