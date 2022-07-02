STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN boy suffering from polio stands first on NMMS merit list, targets NEET

S Gokulakrishnan was affected by poliomyelitis when he was five years old and has been a wheelchair user since then. But that didn’t stop him from pursuing academics. 

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Gokulakrishnan

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Proving that physical challenges cannot stop him from achieving great things, this 14-year-old boy from Nannadu government high school scored district first in the National Mean-cum-Merit Score (NMMS) examination in Villupuram. About 52 students from Villupuram cleared the exam, said official sources.

S Gokulakrishnan was affected by poliomyelitis when he was five years old and has been a wheelchair user since then. But that didn’t stop him from pursuing academics. “I have two sons and both are affected by polio. Gokulakrishnan is my youngest. He was always keen on studies and would never want to miss a class even when he is sick,”  S Amudha, his mother, said.

Gokulakrishnan, a Class 9 student, had been preparing for NMMS from Class 6 and was successful in his second attempt this year. “I never feel bad or sad about my body, I am as happy as my other friends. I wish to become a doctor and am preparing for the NEET as well. Studying is the only fun I have and so I zeal to give my best,” said Gokulakrishnan. 

His maths teacher, K Ramkumar, said, “Gokulakrishnan used to attend all essay and elocution competitions at school. We are proud to have helped him achieve this feat and will continue to support him through his higher education.” Clearing the entrance exam will bring a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 from Classes 9 to 12, a total of Rs 48,000, for Gokulakrishnan.

NMMS is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The objective of the scheme is to award scholarships to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to prevent them from dropping out of school.
A scholarship of Rs 12,000 per annum per student is awarded to selected students in government, government-aided and local body schools every year.

