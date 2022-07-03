STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Vizag school bans usage of plastic in campus, motivates pupils to become eco-warriors

Students who are members of the eco-club, aim at creating awareness about the harmful effects of plastic use, make files, bags and greeting cards using recyclable and reusable materials.

Published: 03rd July 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic less than 50 microns have been banned by South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

For representational purposes (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Valley School has taken up the task of educating young minds on the need for a plastic-free future and as part of the initiative, the management has banned all plastic from its campus. Instead of plastic, files, water bottles, stationery, birthday cards and academic certificates have been replaced with eco-friendly and bio-degradable material. It is the only school in Vizag to implement a total ban on plastic.

GVMC chief  G Lakshmisha with music
director & Swachh Visakha ambassador
RP Patnaik in Vizag on Saturday

The Centre has banned single-use plastic from July 1. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, too, implemented a total plastic ban. Taking cue, the school, run by a Trust with district Collector A Mallikarjuna as its chairman, took this as an opportunity to help students help the planet. 

School Principal Eswari Prabhakar said, “Despite increase in awareness and recycling, we are now at a point where trillions of plastic pieces are floating in our oceans. To help prevent more plastic piling up in the nature, we all need to watch the amount of plastic is being generated from the things we consume.”  

Students who are members of the eco-club, an initiative by the school, aim at creating awareness about the harmful effects of plastic use, make files, bags and greeting cards using recyclable and reusable materials.

“These students are Eco-Warriors because they are fighting to eliminate plastic from their lives and maintain a sustainable lifestyle,” the principal noted. Recently, the district collector had flagged off six new CNG buses, which were added to the school’s existing fleet of buses to reduce air pollution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic Ban on plastic
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp