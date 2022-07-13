Kerala among TIME Magazine’s top 50 world destinations to explore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Time magazine has chosen Kerala among 50 ‘extraordinary destinations’ across the globe to explore in 2022. Kerala is ranked ninth in the ‘World’s Greatest Places 2022’ list as an ‘eco-tourism hot spot’. “With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples and palaces, it’s known as ‘God’s own country for good reason,” the US magazine wrote. TIME also noted Kerala’s first caravan park, ‘Karavan Meadows’, opened in Vagamon. “In the wake of the state’s success with houseboat cruising, caravans are expected to follow suit with a similar promise of sustainable tourism,” TIME said. Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), Park City (Utah, US), Galapagos Islands, Dolni Morava of Czech Republic, Seoul, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Doha and Detroit are ranked above Kerala in TIME’s top 50 destinations to visit this year.