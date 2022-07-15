STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's missile woman Tessy Thomas to receive APJ Award 2022

Published: 15th July 2022 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tessy Thomas

India's missile woman Dr Tessy Thomas

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Dr Tessy Thomas, Scientist and Director General (Aero Systems) at Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), also known as India's missile woman, will be awarded APJ Award 2022. 

The selection committee, headed by AP Majeed Khan, Chancellor of Noorul Islam University in association with NINS Medicity, announced the award recently.

A release said that Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education at Kumarakovil in Kanniyakumari district and NIMS Medicity have been jointly organising the award since 2019 to recognise government officials who have achieved excellence and achievements in their respective field of work. 

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan will present the award at a ceremony which will be held at NIMS Medicity, Neyyartinkarai on Tuesday (July 19) at 11 am.

The awardee will be receiving a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate of appreciation and a commemorative trophy, the release added. It is to be noted that Tessy Thomas is the first woman scientist to head India's missile programme.

