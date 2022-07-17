A life dedicated to exquisite rhythms of Mridangam

D Surendra Kumar By

TIRUPATI: Attending cultural programmes organised at Tirumala and other Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temples as a child gave Mrudangam Sudhakar the push to make himself a man of art. At the age of 14, he joined Sri Venkateswara Music and Dance College, where he refined his skill to play mridangam for seven years. His expertise in the percussion instrument propelled his musical career to new heights, which he started off as a teacher at the institute in 1984.

Known for his exquisite rhythms, Sudhakar, whose music career is nearing four decades, has so far performed in over 5,000 concerts organised within the country and abroad. Despite the success, he did not leave his affiliation with his alma mater, where he is now the Principal.

Born in a middle-class family that had no inclination towards music, Sudhakar’s parents, Venkatramaiah and Sarojamma from Tirupati city, nurtured his interest in the art form from his childhood. They encouraged him to complete Vaaidya Vishaarada and Vaaidya Praveena courses at the music college, after which there was no stopping him.

Sudhakar, one of the few mridangam experts remaining in the State, is a disciple of Pattukkottai G Shanmuganandam and Padma Shri Dr S R Janaki Raman. The 59-year-old is popular for his ‘Sound of Natham’ (Shabda Jathulu). ‘Gumiki’ and ‘Gamakams’ styles he adopts in his renditions are rare in the current age.

Now, the classical musician has turned his focus on developing the music college into a University of Fine Arts.“I was moved by the musical concerts the TTD organised. I have dedicated my life to music. I have been encouraging students to learn fine arts and encourage others to do the same. Many former students of mine are now teachers at the college. Some also work for TTD projects. The government and private bodies must support Carnatic musicians by providing them livelihood,” Sudhakar added.

