Home Good News

A life dedicated to exquisite rhythms of Mridangam

Principal M Sudhakar aims to turn SV Music & Dance College into fine arts varsity

Published: 17th July 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Mrudangam Sudhakar. (Photo | Express)

Mrudangam Sudhakar. (Photo | Express)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Attending cultural programmes organised at Tirumala and other Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temples as a child gave Mrudangam Sudhakar the push to make himself a man of art. At the age of 14, he joined Sri Venkateswara Music and Dance College, where he refined his skill to play mridangam for seven years. His expertise in the percussion instrument propelled his musical career to new heights, which he started off as a teacher at the institute in 1984.

Known for his exquisite rhythms, Sudhakar, whose music career is nearing four decades, has so far performed in over 5,000 concerts organised within the country and abroad. Despite the success, he did not leave his affiliation with his alma mater, where he is now the Principal.

Born in a middle-class family that had no inclination towards music, Sudhakar’s parents, Venkatramaiah and Sarojamma from Tirupati city, nurtured his interest in the art form from his childhood. They encouraged him to complete Vaaidya Vishaarada and Vaaidya Praveena courses at the music college, after which there was no stopping him.

Sudhakar, one of the few mridangam experts remaining in the State, is a disciple of Pattukkottai G Shanmuganandam and Padma Shri Dr S R Janaki Raman. The 59-year-old is popular for his ‘Sound of Natham’ (Shabda Jathulu). ‘Gumiki’ and ‘Gamakams’ styles he adopts in his renditions are rare in the current age.

Now, the classical musician has turned his focus on developing the music college into a University of Fine Arts.“I was moved by the musical concerts the TTD organised. I have dedicated my life to music. I have been encouraging students to learn fine arts and encourage others to do the same. Many former students of mine are now teachers at the college. Some also work for TTD projects. The government and private bodies must support Carnatic musicians by providing them livelihood,” Sudhakar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mridangam Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Mrudangam Sudhakar
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp